RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We are not recruiting - Ghana Police Service

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service has advised the general public to disregard any news of recruitment.

Ghana Police Service
Ghana Police Service Pulse Ghana

According to them, the Service is not recruiting new personnel and any information out there should be disregarded.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the service noted that any advertisement or poster calling for interested persons to apply or pay to join the police service is false.

The police further noted that it has not created any portal for protocol recruitment nor has it authorised any individual or group within or outside the police service to recruit or facilitate recruitment for the service.

It said any recruitment into the police service and requisite qualifications for this year, would be published in the national dailies, particularly in the Daily Graphic and the Ghanaian Times in due time.

READ THE STATEMENT FROM THE POLICE BELOW

Police statement on recruitment
Police statement on recruitment Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan

Residents of Accra to experience 16-day ‘dumsor’ in new ECG load shedding

Lights will go out between 6:00pm and 12 midnight on scheduled days.