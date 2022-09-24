We didn’t issue Aisha Huang’s return visa – Ghana Ambassador to China

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, he said the Chinese national who was deported from Ghana to China in December 2018 for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region “did not take any visa from us.”

Dr Hammond made these remarks here when two Chinese investors paid him a visit in his office, to among others, discuss issues of common interest and mutual benefit, including investment in Ghana, job creation for Ghanaians and transfer of technology to spur economic growth.

Dr Hammond told the Ghanaian Times that it was necessary to respond to some unfounded allegations made against the Ghana Embassy for facilitating the return of Miss Huan to Ghana by issuing her a visa.

While saying that the law should be applied to the letter, he noted that En Huang’s case ought to be handled with utmost caution so as not to jeopardise the healthy relationship built by Ghana and China.

Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General, on Friday, September 16, 2022, filed charges against Aisha Huang at an Accra High Court.

Pulse Ghana

It said "On 19th December 2018, the Attorney-General entered nolle prosequi and terminated the trial. The same day, the Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service revoked her permit to remain in Ghana indefinitely, ordered her immediate repatriation to China, and directed her to stay out of Ghana until the Comptroller-General approved her future re-entry into Ghana.

"Consequently, Aisha was put on Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. Et 920, which took off at about 12:50 pm on December 19, 2018, to Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, en route to Guangzhou-China. She sat on seat No. 32 F (Economy Class) and her travel documents were handed over to the captain of the flight to be handed over to her upon her arrival at her final destination, Guangzhou China."