We reduced visa acquisition fee by 50% — Nana Addo claims

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that his government reduced by 50% in visa acquisition fees.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He revealed plans to establish a visa-free policy for all Africans traveling to Ghana in 2024.

During the opening of the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue on January 25, the President mentioned that special arrangements were made for conference participants who would typically require a visa to attend.

He said "We reduced the visa acquisition fee by 50%, and we were thus able to receive your visa on arrival. The Government of Ghana is committed to ensuring visa-free access for all Africans travelling into our country, and the process has begun to implement the policy this year."

VISA
VISA BI Africa
He urged a thorough assessment of these dialogues to align with the private sector's needs and expectations.

The President emphasized the importance of Africans collaborating to enhance their governments within a democratic framework.

He encouraged unity in gaining support from small traders and farmers, emphasizing the potential benefits of a unified African market for them.

