We reduced visa acquisition fee by 50% — Nana Addo claims

During the opening of the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue on January 25, the President mentioned that special arrangements were made for conference participants who would typically require a visa to attend.

He said "We reduced the visa acquisition fee by 50%, and we were thus able to receive your visa on arrival. The Government of Ghana is committed to ensuring visa-free access for all Africans travelling into our country, and the process has begun to implement the policy this year."

BI Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged a thorough assessment of these dialogues to align with the private sector's needs and expectations.

The President emphasized the importance of Africans collaborating to enhance their governments within a democratic framework.