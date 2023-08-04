ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We stay committed to transforming Ghana’s economy - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed commitment to transforming Ghana's backsliding economy from the continuous adversities being faced by the country.

Akufo Addo
Akufo Addo

Speaking during a banquet held in honor of senior citizens to mark this year’s Founders’ Day at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House, with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in attendance.

Recommended articles

The President made his remarks stating that decisive mechanisms and measures would be laid to restore an independent industrial and thriving economy.

He emphasized that despite the challenges faced by the economy, significant progress has been made in various areas.

“As President of the Republic, I have been preoccupied with making my leadership of Ghana a period above all that our nation lays the foundation from exporting raw materials and retailing of imported goods to a modern, value-adding industrialized one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to President Akufo-Addo, before the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, all economic indicators were pointing toward the realization of this goal.

Founders’ Day, observed on August 4, is a significant occasion in Ghana as it commemorates the contributions of successive generations in liberating the nation from colonial rule and establishing the nation-state.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Menzgold

Menzgold assures to reimburse customers after successful validation exercise

Justice Nene Abayateye Amegatcher and Justice Nii Ashie Kotey

Two Supreme Court judges retire

Accident

A/R: Juaboso MP Kwabena Minta Akandoh involved in a near-fatal accident

John Mahama and Mufti Menk

Former President John Mahama meets with Mufti Menk of Zimbabwe