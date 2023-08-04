We stay committed to transforming Ghana’s economy - Akufo Addo

The President made his remarks stating that decisive mechanisms and measures would be laid to restore an independent industrial and thriving economy.

He emphasized that despite the challenges faced by the economy, significant progress has been made in various areas.

“As President of the Republic, I have been preoccupied with making my leadership of Ghana a period above all that our nation lays the foundation from exporting raw materials and retailing of imported goods to a modern, value-adding industrialized one.”

According to President Akufo-Addo, before the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, all economic indicators were pointing toward the realization of this goal.