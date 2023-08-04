Speaking during a banquet held in honor of senior citizens to mark this year’s Founders’ Day at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House, with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in attendance.
We stay committed to transforming Ghana’s economy - Akufo Addo
His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed commitment to transforming Ghana's backsliding economy from the continuous adversities being faced by the country.
Recommended articles
The President made his remarks stating that decisive mechanisms and measures would be laid to restore an independent industrial and thriving economy.
He emphasized that despite the challenges faced by the economy, significant progress has been made in various areas.
“As President of the Republic, I have been preoccupied with making my leadership of Ghana a period above all that our nation lays the foundation from exporting raw materials and retailing of imported goods to a modern, value-adding industrialized one.”
According to President Akufo-Addo, before the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, all economic indicators were pointing toward the realization of this goal.
Founders’ Day, observed on August 4, is a significant occasion in Ghana as it commemorates the contributions of successive generations in liberating the nation from colonial rule and establishing the nation-state.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh