We’ll pass anti-LGBTQI bill before the 2024 elections - Bagbin

Speaking to the media, the Speaker said the bill will protect the human rights of Ghanaians.

“When we talk about human rights, we are talking about things that will add value to the human being by way of creating opportunities, of given equal rights for all of us. That is what we call human rights. Anything negating from that cannot be a right. Don’t forget that rights go with responsibilities and duties go with obligations”, he said.

“Sexual Rights and Human Values bill that is being handled by the Committee, definitely we will pass it before the next election, we will pass it,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

The bill seeks to criminalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.