We’ll surely catch the bullion van robbers - Kofi Boakye assures Ghanaians

The former Ashanti Regional Commander said this when 320 new recruits of the Service passed out in the Ashanti Region at the Regional Police Training School in Kumasi.

“I want to emphasise to the nation that very, very, very soon all those involved in this bullion robbery and especially those who committed it, they will be arrested very soon,” the former Ashanti Regional Police Commander stated.

“They can run and run and run but they cannot hide.”

Monday’s attack on a bullion van left the police officer on escort duty, Lance Corporal Emmanuel Osei, dead and a by-stander, Efia Badu, also hit by a stray bullet.

He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has put in “innovative” strategies to help combat the menace that currently confronts the nation.

He also called on the new recruits to start nosing around for information that will help in arresting Monday’s criminals.

“It is incumbent on all of us including you – the new recruits – to help us achieve this objective, starting from now and you have a duty of arresting these criminals who killed one of us.