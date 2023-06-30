ADVERTISEMENT
news  >  local

We're not recruiting — Ghana Armed Forces

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has urged the public to disregard a purported advertisement circulating on various social media that it is undertaking a recruitment exercise.

GAF in a statement noted that it is not recruiting for the Forces currently.

The statement advised persons interested in joining the military to solely stick to the official channels used by GAF to announce its enlistment and recruitment exercises; which are the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times newspapers.

GAF stressed it is not recruiting and urged the public to report such fake internet links and illicit activities to the nearest military installation or police station.

