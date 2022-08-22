We're starving — Frustrated nurses threaten demo to demand payment

A member of the aggrieved 2019 batch of nurses, Benjamin Mooro said the Degree Nurses with their batch do not have a staff Identification Card to even talk about their biometric details captured in the system.

He said "So we are giving the government up to the end of the month. Because we cannot be hungry in the wards. The Diploma nurses started work in the month of March. During our National Service, we were given our Staff ID and we did our biometric.

"If our details have been processed to the Ministry and we are expecting the needful to be done but it is not yet done. So at the end of the month, we should hear from the Ministry about the progress made concerning the Staff ID of the Degree Nurses and the salary payment. If it is not done by the end of the month then we have no option but to organize ourselves across the country and head to the Ministry of Health in Accra."

Mooro said efforts to get officials of the Ministry of Health for some explanations have yielded no results.

He added: "We are starving in the ward because affording a three-square meal will be difficult for most of my colleagues. So somebody who is not getting food if that person gets to the ward will he/she have a sound mind to attend to a patient."

Pulse Ghana

The aggrieved nurses stated that the situation is negatively impacting their work in all aspects.

"They [Authorities] told us to make inquiries or we should make letters available and forward them to the regional health directorates across the country which we've done. They also told us to make a follow-up on them which we did. The team keeps telling us that they are working on it.