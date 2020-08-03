The Commission said their target of registering 15 million Ghanaians unto the register has been achieved with 3 days more to end the exercise.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Affairs, (EC), speaking at the “Let the Citizen Know” edition in Accra, said by the current figures, the Commissions’ target of registering 15 million had already been exceeded.

“The Commission has put in place measures to contain the excess. We have maintained that registered voters between 14 million and 16 million should be okay, and it is very probable that we will register around 16.5 million,” he said.

He said the Commission was committed to registering all those who were qualified under CI 91 and CI 126 (As Amended) and urged eligible applicants to do so in their electoral areas.

We have no intention of stopping voter registration – EC

Dr Asare noted that was no change in terms of the positions of the regions as Greater Accra recorded the highest; 3,225,508 registrants followed by Ashanti with 2,700,805 registrants, Eastern 1,444,274 and Central with 1,398,512 registrants.

The rest were; Bono 590,185, Bono East 520,208, Savannah 251,034, Northern 922,395, North Eastern 253,339 Upper East 569,563.