Workers who don't have Ghana Card won't receive salaries from February 2024

The CAGD has therefore held discussions with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to initiate a special registration exercise for individuals who have not yet obtained the Ghana Card.

The dialogue between the CAGD and NIA transpired during a meeting on October 11, 2023, focusing on the proposed timelines for the registration exercise.

CAGD has issued a crucial advisory to its staff and members, urging them to register for their Ghana Cards at any of the 292 NIA offices nationwide. Stressing the priority for government employees, the CAGD has taken a resolute stance on ensuring compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Card, issued by NIA to citizens—whether resident or non-resident, as well as legal and permanent foreign residents—serves as evidence of the holder's identity, citizenship, and residence. The present iteration adopts the ID1 format and incorporates biometric features.

The Government Waste Report 2022, released by the Institute of Liberty and Policy Innovation, highlights a concerning issue of financial loss in Ghana. The report reveals that the country is losing an estimated GH¢100 million each year due to the presence of ghost names on the government's payroll.

In 2015, during a staff audit, a staggering 2,913 ghost names were identified on the Ghana Education Service Payroll alone. The report underscores the persistent nature of this problem, emphasizing that approximately GH¢100 million is siphoned off annually through payroll fraud. The report notes a pattern, stating that since 2011, whenever the government seeks a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or undergoes restructuring, a nationwide employee audit is conducted in an attempt to address the issue.