Yahu Blackwell: The Ghanaian from diaspora enstooled as Osu Noryaa Mantse

In August of 2023 nearing the Annual Homowo Festival; The Ghanaian boxing champion who resides in Baltimore, Maryland and serial entrepreneur will be returning back to his ancestral homeland (Ghana). Yahu Blackwell is a paternal descendant of "King Ayi Kushi" and the Gadangme Tribes whose family lineage is among those that was taken as slaves at the “Cape Coast Castle” and the “Elmina Castle” in Ghana. (Trans Atlantic Slave Trade).

Yahu Blackwell maternal lineage is that of the Kikuyu (Anjiru Clan) of Kenya.

Soon to be his excellency; Yah’Kwame Kariuki Nii Ayi Kushi Amaa Blackwell who is professionally recognized as “Yahu Blackwell '' will be enthroned as “OSU NORYAA MANTSE” in Osu, Ghana.

His coronation is set to take place in August 2023 (Ghana).

An “Osu Noryaa ManTse” among the people of Osu in Ghana is also referred to as “The Development-King-at-Large” and will be crowned by the Osu monarch, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV of the Osu Empire. The newly crowned chieftain (Yahu) will be responsible for overseeing projects — on behalf of the Osu monarchy — that’s concerned with the development of Osu’s economy and also work to attract both foreign and domestic investors from the Diaspora. The newly crowned chief will also be inducted into the "ASAFO"

The Asafo are traditional warrior groups in Akan culture, based on lineal descent. The word derives from sa, meaning war, and fo, meaning people. The traditional role of the Asafo companies was defence of the state.