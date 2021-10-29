You can’t use iPhone 12 while unemployed – NPP Comms Director advises Ghanaian youth

The former NASARA Coordinator of the party said most of the youth now have phones that cost in excess of GHS 10,000 yet they are employed.

"Go and check the applicants for the immigration recruitment. Some are holding an iphone 12 and the latest phone in town but are in a queue looking for an immigration job.”

“The Ghc 10,000 you're using to buy the phone, that 10,000 can be a startup capital for something else but that person says I am unemployed," he said.

Kamal-Deen also expressed worry over the "make money quick" mentality of some youth.

He urged the youth to set their priorities right and put up a good working attitude, believing such virtues will help bridge the unemployment gap.

"Don't use the starterpack capital to buy an iphone worth Ghc 12,000 because you want to develop your business. When you are given a loan to start a business, the first thing you're thinking of is to buy a fresh car out of that loan. How do you pay back? . . . So, it's about attitude. It is our way of life that won't help us. We want to appear flamboyant . . . I think it's a sad one," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.