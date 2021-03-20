Professor Gyimah-Boadi made the statement in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM following the President’s controversial retirement of former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo.

"We have a presidency that is increasingly looking like it has difficulty working with institutions and leadership that it has not appointed. Then, the Domelevo incident, or debacle is for me a clear example of that," prof. Gyimah-Boadi said in the interview.

In a 21-page epistle addressed to the country’s Civil Society Organisations, Mr. Akufo-Addo insists that his credibility in terms of fighting corruption remains intact.

He therefore said: “It is, thus, disappointing to hear a very senior and otherwise a distinguished member of Civil Society makes such a loose and a thoughtless statement like the President’s credibility on anti-corruption is in ‘tatters’ and ‘has been in tatters for a while,’ and that the compulsory retirement of Mr. Dormelevo puts pail in the coffin of the President’s credibility.

“Such statements are not based on facts and driven likely by emotions. The fact is that the President’s credibility on anti-corruption is unmatched and no amount of misconceived opinions can change that.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to go home since, per his age, he has passed the compulsory retirement age of 60.

A letter signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on March 3, 2021, said: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020."

It added: "Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office."

Domelevo reported to work at the Audit Service headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:20 am despite the Audit Service Board declaring him retired.

He resumed work after his forced 167-day leave ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The President expressed appreciation to Yaw Domelevo for his service and indicated that a substantive replacement for him will soon be announced while the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu continues to work as the acting Auditor General.