Dampare has been steadfast in his commitment to reforming and enhancing the effectiveness of the Ghana Police Service.
You’ve elevated the face of Policing – Asantehene praises Dampare
In a commendation that resonates with the dedication and transformative leadership displayed by the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Ghana, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed his appreciation for the remarkable impact Dampare has had on the nation's policing sector.
The Asantehene lauded Dampare for his efforts in elevating the face of policing in Ghana, emphasizing the positive changes and advancements witnessed under his leadership. This commendation comes in recognition of the IGP's strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing professionalism, ensuring public safety, and fostering a closer bond between the police and the communities they serve.
“I want to commend you for the good work you’re doing with your team. Since you came to the scene. Now we feel the Police in our lives, our homes, and everywhere and we are grateful”.
Discussing the security situation in the Ashanti region during the Christmas celebrations, the Ashanti Monarch expressed his admiration for the significant presence of patrolling motorbikes in the region, particularly in Kumasi, dedicated to ensuring the safety of residents.
“I was here when they came to show me videos of the number of officers patrolling the city on motorbikes and it was beautiful. Because of your work, we didn’t see robberies and the number of carnage we used to see on our roads during Christmas, please continue the work because we are praying for you”.
