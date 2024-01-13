You’ve elevated the face of Policing – Asantehene praises Dampare

The Asantehene lauded Dampare for his efforts in elevating the face of policing in Ghana, emphasizing the positive changes and advancements witnessed under his leadership. This commendation comes in recognition of the IGP's strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing professionalism, ensuring public safety, and fostering a closer bond between the police and the communities they serve.

“I want to commend you for the good work you’re doing with your team. Since you came to the scene. Now we feel the Police in our lives, our homes, and everywhere and we are grateful”.

Discussing the security situation in the Ashanti region during the Christmas celebrations, the Ashanti Monarch expressed his admiration for the significant presence of patrolling motorbikes in the region, particularly in Kumasi, dedicated to ensuring the safety of residents.

ADVERTISEMENT