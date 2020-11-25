He said the NPP will develop cardiovascular diseases after the Electoral Commission (EC) declares the victory of the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama.

He said Ghanaians are fed up with the level of corruption, nepotism, and the practice of family and friends in the NPP administration.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Sammy Gyamfi said "Ghanaians will never forgive the NPP government for promoting corruption, nepotism and family-sharing government with the state resources.

"This campaign shows clearly that Ghanaians are fed up with Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government."

READ MORE: Sammy Gyamfi's father has asked me to mentor his son - Kennedy Agyapong reveals

"Most Ghanaians know the truth about this government and they have decided to remain silent on it, waiting for December 7th to show them the exit with their votes...Some people will develop heart attacks in this country after this election because the ‘4 more mantras which are making the NPP feel they have won the election already, they will see that it was only a mirage and not a reality," he added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, John Mahama has said the NPP-led government by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a scam.

According to him, promises made by the President in 2016 to implement have not been fulfilled.

"This is the greatest political sakawa that has ever happened," he said.

Addressing NDC supporters at Navrongo during his tour of the Upper East Region, he said "If you vote for a government and it comes into power and the quality of your life is going in reverse then you have to vote the government out."

Mahama also promised to pay all contractors owed by the NPP government, improve the quality of food offered to students when he wins the 2020 December 7 elections.