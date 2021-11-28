2022 budget: Asiedu Nketia was too powerful for NPP MPs - Pelpuo

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was forced to suspend sitting for five minutes after the majority side walked out in protest to the presence of Asiedu Nketia.

Alban Bagbin announced that the budget statement presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been rejected as it was put to vote despite a walkout by the majority side of the House.

Pulse Ghana

The majority side insisted that Nketia, who was seated in the public gallery of the chamber, should be walked out of the house in the same manner that the Speaker asked the Marshall to walk out certain non-MPs of the house.

The minority fought back and said Asiedu Nketia was not going anywhere.

The standoff degenerated into chaos on the floor of the house and the Majority side then staged a walkout.

The lopsided house later reconvened for the business of the house to continue.

The budget was then rejected.

Members on the majority caucus argued that the action of the minority and the Speaker of Parliament breached provisions of the constitution and standing orders of the House, hence the motion for the approval of the House still holds.