He said the NDC scribe was too powerful for the MPs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contain, therefore, ran out of parliament away from approving the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.
2022 budget: Asiedu Nketia was too powerful for NPP MPs - Pelpuo
The Member of Parliament for Wa Central Constituency, Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo has said the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia's presence in the chambers of the House intimidated Majority MPs to the extent that they ran out" of the House on Friday, November 26, 2021.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was forced to suspend sitting for five minutes after the majority side walked out in protest to the presence of Asiedu Nketia.
Alban Bagbin announced that the budget statement presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been rejected as it was put to vote despite a walkout by the majority side of the House.
The majority side insisted that Nketia, who was seated in the public gallery of the chamber, should be walked out of the house in the same manner that the Speaker asked the Marshall to walk out certain non-MPs of the house.
The minority fought back and said Asiedu Nketia was not going anywhere.
The standoff degenerated into chaos on the floor of the house and the Majority side then staged a walkout.
The lopsided house later reconvened for the business of the house to continue.
The budget was then rejected.
Members on the majority caucus argued that the action of the minority and the Speaker of Parliament breached provisions of the constitution and standing orders of the House, hence the motion for the approval of the House still holds.
Rashid Pelpuo commenting on the development in a Twitter post said Asiedu Nketia "sat quietly but was too powerful for the majority side. They ran out of parliament away from him and ruined their effort at getting the financial statement of Govt properly defended. They lost the vote for the budget!"
