2022 budget rejected by all 137 Minority MPs as Majority walks out

The parliament of Ghana on Friday, November 26, 2021, evening rejected the 2022 budget.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin was forced to suspend sitting for five minutes after the Majority side walked out in protest to the presence of the General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The Majority side insisted that Mr Nketia, who was seated in the public gallery of the chamber, should be walked out of the house in the same manner that the Speaker asked the Marshall to walk out certain non-MPs of the house.

The Minority side fought back saying Mr Nketia was not going anywhere.

The standoff degenerated into chaos on the floor of the house and the Majority side then staged a walkout.

The lopsided house later reconvened for the business of the house to continue.

The budget was then rejected.

