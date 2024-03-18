ADVERTISEMENT
2024 elections: Omane Boamah predicts 57.3% for Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

In the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has offered his forecast.

John Mahama
He predicted a commanding victory of 57.3% for the NDC's presidential candidate, John Mahama.

Citing research conducted by the party, Dr. Omane Boamah maintains that as of March 8, 2024, John Dramani Mahama holds a significant advantage over the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Mahama.

Dr. Omane Boamah underscored the importance of vigilance, unity, and avoiding complacency throughout the electoral process and beyond.

John Mahama and Edward Omane Boamah
He asserted that Mahama is the candidate best suited to address the challenges inflicted by the ruling NPP.

The former Communications Minister urges voters to consider past corruption scandals under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration and avoid repeating past electoral errors.

For Dr. Omane Boamah, rallying behind John Mahama is imperative for the nation's future well-being.

