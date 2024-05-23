522,025 new voters registered so far — EC

Breaking down the voter distribution across regions, the Greater Accra region recorded 74,420 voters, constituting 14.3% of the total.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a total of 522,025 registered voters as of Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Recommended articles
The North East region registered 14,147 voters, representing 2.7%.
The Upper East region reported 20,135 voters, making up 3.9%, while the Northern region tallied 47,948 voters, comprising 9.2%.
This data was disclosed by Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner overseeing Operations at the EC, during a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, May 22, 2024.
Tetteh further highlighted the following voter registrations by region: Bono region with 20,886 voters (4%), Bono East with 18,861 voters (3.6%), Volta region with 26,486 voters (5.1%), and Upper West region with 15,652 voters (3.0%).
The Eastern region accounted for 48,563 voters (9.3%), while the Central region reported 56,141 voters (10.8%).
Additionally, the Ahafo region recorded 10,861 voters (2.1%); Ashanti region had 90,480 voters (17.3%); Western North region reported 16,225 voters (3.1%); Oti region accounted for 14,844 voters (2.8%); Savannah region tallied 12,767 voters (2.4%); and Western region had 33,609 voters (6.4%).
Regarding gender distribution, Mr. Tetteh stated that out of the total registered voters, 246,455 were male (47.21%) and 275,570 were female (52.79%).