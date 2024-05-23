ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

522,025 new voters registered so far — EC

Kojo Emmanuel

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a total of 522,025 registered voters as of Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Jean Mensa, EC boss
Jean Mensa, EC boss

Breaking down the voter distribution across regions, the Greater Accra region recorded 74,420 voters, constituting 14.3% of the total.

Recommended articles

The North East region registered 14,147 voters, representing 2.7%.

The Upper East region reported 20,135 voters, making up 3.9%, while the Northern region tallied 47,948 voters, comprising 9.2%.

This data was disclosed by Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner overseeing Operations at the EC, during a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, May 22, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tetteh further highlighted the following voter registrations by region: Bono region with 20,886 voters (4%), Bono East with 18,861 voters (3.6%), Volta region with 26,486 voters (5.1%), and Upper West region with 15,652 voters (3.0%).

EC officials
EC officials Pulse Ghana

The Eastern region accounted for 48,563 voters (9.3%), while the Central region reported 56,141 voters (10.8%).

Additionally, the Ahafo region recorded 10,861 voters (2.1%); Ashanti region had 90,480 voters (17.3%); Western North region reported 16,225 voters (3.1%); Oti region accounted for 14,844 voters (2.8%); Savannah region tallied 12,767 voters (2.4%); and Western region had 33,609 voters (6.4%).

Regarding gender distribution, Mr. Tetteh stated that out of the total registered voters, 246,455 were male (47.21%) and 275,570 were female (52.79%).

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Bawumia and the clergy

I’m confident and comfortable in getting close to Christians – Bawumia

John Mahama

2024 Elections: Mahama asks church leaders to speak up against bias at the EC

Nana Addo with Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Nana Addo asked Kissi Agyebeng to resign but he refused — Martin Kpebu

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

GH¢177m nursing trainee allowance: Bawumia is a certified liar — Joyce Bawah