Absentee MPs: Joe Wise must recuse himself from the Privileges Committee — NDC MP demands

Kojo Emmanuel

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, must not sit on the Privileges Committee to probe absentee Members of Parliament, the Minority has said.

According to the Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak, Josewise had made comments which compromise his neutrality hence, must step aside.

In an interview on TV3, Dr. Apaak said "Should that appeal to get the motion rescinded fail then there will also be the need to challenge the neutrality of the First Deputy Speaker who is the Chair of the Privileges Committee.

"He had made statements which seem to suggest that he had taken the position as far as the Honoruable Sarah Adwoa Safo is concerned."

His reactions come after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, hauled the MPs for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong as well as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to the Privileges Committee.

Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong have absented themselves from Parliament for a while and Henry Quartey also absented himself for more than 15 days without permission.

