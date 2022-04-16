Absentee MPs: Joe Wise must recuse himself from the Privileges Committee — NDC MP demands

In an interview on TV3, Dr. Apaak said "Should that appeal to get the motion rescinded fail then there will also be the need to challenge the neutrality of the First Deputy Speaker who is the Chair of the Privileges Committee.

Pulse Ghana

"He had made statements which seem to suggest that he had taken the position as far as the Honoruable Sarah Adwoa Safo is concerned."

His reactions come after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, hauled the MPs for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong as well as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to the Privileges Committee.

