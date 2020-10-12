He said the incumbent, Adam Mutawakilu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to bow out of Parliament.

Mr. Ephson based his prediction on the involvement of an independent candidate - David Tiki Dange - in the contest to which he said will affect the votes of the NDC lawmaker.

“The independent candidate is taking more votes from [Adam] Mutawakilu’s basket of votes,” Mr Ephson stated.

He was speaking in an interview with Stephen Anti on Election 360 on TV3 on Monday, October 12.

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper says the margin of win in that constituency for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been the same since 1992, therefore the independent candidate will make it easier for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate to win the seat.

Already, Mr Dange has courted the support of some veteran politicians including 2012 Presidential Candidate for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Michael Abu Sakara Forster.

But Mr Ephson stressed: “I think [Samuel Abu] Jinapor will win.”