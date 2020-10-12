With Rawlings ruling the country for two decades, his family is regarded as one of the foremost in the country.

Blessed with three girls and a boy, the Rawlings household consists of a family that is diverse dynamic in their various career paths.

Let's, therefore, take a look at the different personalities that make up this beautiful family.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings: She is a medical doctor and arguably the most popular of the four of President Rawlings and Nana Konadu. This is because of her path into politics just like her parents.

MP for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

In 2016, Dr. Rawlings competed and won the parliamentary seat of Korle Klottey on the ticket of the NDC. The first time MP will contest again to retain her seat in the 2020 general elections.

2 . Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings: Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, who is 40 years, currently works at the office of former president Rawlings as a Business Affairs Executive.

After secondary school, Yaa enrolled at Trinity College, University of Dublin in Ireland. She was admitted in September 1999 and graduated in 2003 with BA in Social Studies.

Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings

She continued at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts for her Master’s Degree. She graduated with M.A in International Communication & International Relations.

3 . Amina Rawlings: A lawyer by profession, Anima is the third daughter and child of former president Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman.

She is a member of the International Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, AIPN, UK Energy Lawyers Group, LCLCBA and Scottish Oil Club.

Amina Rawlings

She had her early education at North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star Schools in Accra. Amina earned her LLM in Petroleum Law & Policy – CEPMLP from the University of Dundee.

4 . Kimathi Rawlings: The only male child in the family, Kimathi's has usually lived a life well off the spotlight and the media.

He had his tertiary education at Aston University in Birmingham, England, where he studied Bachelor of Science (Bsc), International Business.

Kimathi Rawlings

He also has two certificates from MDT International: 1. An introduction to Oil and Gas production and 2. Negotiation Skills for the Oil & Gas Industry. Kimathi lives in London and works as a Commercial and Portfolio advisor at Eni, a multinational Oil and Gas company.