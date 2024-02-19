ADVERTISEMENT
Afenyo-Markin takes over as majority leader in Parliament

Emmanuel Tornyi

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, would now lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) front in the legislative arm of government, taking over as the Majority Leader.

Afenyo-Markin
Afenyo-Markin

He takes over from Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has occupied the position since 2017.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs reports stated may chair the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.

Afenyo Markin’s previous role, Deputy Majority Leader, is now assumed by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the former Majority Chief Whip.

Asokwa MP, Patricia Appiagyei and Alex Tetteh Djornobuah will be 1st and 2nd Chief Whips.

  • Majority leader — Alex Afenyo-Markin
  • Deputy Majority leader – Frank Annor Dompreh
  • Chief whip — Habib Iddrisu
  • 1st Deputy — Patricia Appiagyei
  • 2nd Deputy — Alex Tetteh Djornobuah



