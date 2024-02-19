He takes over from Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has occupied the position since 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Afenyo-Markin takes over as majority leader in Parliament
Alexander Afenyo-Markin, would now lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) front in the legislative arm of government, taking over as the Majority Leader.
Recommended articles
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs reports stated may chair the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.
Afenyo Markin’s previous role, Deputy Majority Leader, is now assumed by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the former Majority Chief Whip.
Asokwa MP, Patricia Appiagyei and Alex Tetteh Djornobuah will be 1st and 2nd Chief Whips.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is the list of NPP MPs taking over leadership in parliament
- Majority leader — Alex Afenyo-Markin
- Deputy Majority leader – Frank Annor Dompreh
- Chief whip — Habib Iddrisu
- 1st Deputy — Patricia Appiagyei
- 2nd Deputy — Alex Tetteh Djornobuah
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh