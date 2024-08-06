'Agyapadie' document is a ploy by NDC to deceive Ghanaians - Owusu-Bempah

According to Mr Owusu-Bempah, the NDC is using the "Agyapadie' document as a tool to disseminate these falsehoods against President Akufo-Addo's administration. "As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, a chorus of leading politicians of the NDC have devised a new strategy to repeatedly shove their big lie down the throat of the average Ghanaian, in the hope that it could reverse their political fortunes which is irredeemably in comatose.

"That pushback sits at the heart of the fictional publication codenamed ‘Agyapadie’ making the rounds," he said.

"The 38-page document, which lacks an identified author, prominently features the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin on the cover, with President Nana Akufo-Addo and his late father on the subsequent page. The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has dismissed the document as pure fiction fabricated by those who have long sought to incite hatred against the Ofori Panin household and Okyeman.

“But the NDC won’t stop. Even more insidious is how the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama has waded into the matter making categorical statements regarding the Agyapadie document. Mahama’s words and actions indicate that he has no regards for our democratic norms," he added.

He argues that the NDC's strategy involves feeding the minds of Ghanaians with lies to gain political power.

In a statement titled “The Agyapadie Nonsense and NDC’s Big Political Lie,” Owusu-Bempah urged Ghanaians to see through the NDC's tactics.

He emphasised that the public should recognise the NDC's true nature and not place any value on their claims.

