Akufo-Addo is imposing Bawumia on the NPP – Richard Nyamah

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Spokesperson for Alan Campaign, Richard Nyamah indicated that President Akufo-Addo need not to openly declare his support for the Vice President since everything is obvious and they have evidence.

“He is trying to impose Bawumia on the NPP. We want a level playing field nine out of ten say that put us together in a room. Let’s look at each other eyeball to eyeball and tell ourselves the truth and see how that election turns out,” Mr. Nyamah stated.

He asked if “the Minister, MPs and CEO’s who are wasting public resources following one candidate are doing it on their own volition? It’s obvious you can’t see it?”

“We are not going to have Ministers and MPs going and whipping people to vote in a certain direction. It is not going to happen, that won’t happen. Mr. President please stop that. Nine out of the ten candidates have put a petition the elders are aware they are sitting on the petition.

“They are refusing to address it. If they want us to wash our dirty linen in public we will do that. Who in the past has declared support for any candidate, he doesn’t have to openly declare the system is being whipped and we are saying they should stop it,” the Alan Campaign spokesperson stated.

The party has scheduled a special delegates conference on August 26 to reduce the number down to five.