According to the vocal lawyer, the president hasn’t been truthful to the Ghanaian electorate.

I want to let everyone listening to your radio within the Kusang kingdom to know that president Akufo-Addo is my friend and he will greet me when he sees me anywhere but I don’t want untruthful people. They are untruthful people,” he said on Source FM.

"When coronavirus invaded Ghana from the onset, Nana Addo gave an order that, when someone died, he/she must be buried with 25 people in attendance.”

“Contrarily, when he wanted the NIA to continue their registration, he came and lifted the ban on public gatherings from 25 to 100 people.”

“He did this not because of our health but in order to allow the National Identification Authority (NIA) to register the people of his strongholds so that they can be able to register for the new voter’s ID card and vote for him,” he noted.

Speaking on the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, the former lawmaker said it was a calculated attempt by the government to rig the elections in its favour.

John Ndebugri

To him, the government should have considered the health implications of the registration process because all the safety precautions outlined are not adhered to and could spell doom for the people of Ghana because the number of coronavirus may spike after the registration process.

“The people at the registration centres are more than 100 people and by the end of the process we are going to record high numbers of coronavirus, there is no doubt about it.”