Akufo-Addo will sack any Minister engaged in NPP flagbearer campaign - John Boadu

Evans Annang

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuo-Addo will sack any Minister caught campaigning for the party's 2024 flagbearer position.

President Akufo-Addo

Pulse Ghana

He said such moves are too early and the president has served notice that he will not condone it.

In an interview on Asaase Radio in Accra, Mr. Boadu said: "President Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as the President of the Republic of Ghana, has made it clear that anybody that he finds to be distracting his government as a result of his or her ambition, he would not hesitate in getting them out of his government, so that they can concentrate on their presidential ambition or whatever.

“Sometimes it is very difficult for me to talk about these things but it looks like that is what we are to do. So we are putting forward some proposals to the [NPP] National Steering Committee quickly by this month we would be at a National Executive Committee to fashion out some guidance in order to allow government work to go on.

“What it means is that it would get all and sundry to understand that there is no point in testing waters now whether by their assigns or by they themselves or whoever and there would be very punitive sanctions if one decides to disobey such a measure”

The ruling party has been in a turmoil over the past weeks on who will be the flagbearer in 2024.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu had earlier stated that the NPP has to go for a non-Akan candidate in 2024.

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu Pulse Ghana

According to him, a change in direction is required, as the party has already produced two Akan Presidents in John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo.

He noted that picking a presidential candidate from another ethnicity will also help to dispel claims that the NPP is an ‘Akan party’.

Speaking on Joy News’ The Probe, the Majority was quick to add that this was his personal opinion.

Evans Annang

