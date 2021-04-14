Akufo-Addo will sack any Minister engaged in NPP flagbearer campaign - John Boadu

In an interview on Asaase Radio in Accra, Mr. Boadu said: "President Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as the President of the Republic of Ghana, has made it clear that anybody that he finds to be distracting his government as a result of his or her ambition, he would not hesitate in getting them out of his government, so that they can concentrate on their presidential ambition or whatever.

“Sometimes it is very difficult for me to talk about these things but it looks like that is what we are to do. So we are putting forward some proposals to the [NPP] National Steering Committee quickly by this month we would be at a National Executive Committee to fashion out some guidance in order to allow government work to go on.