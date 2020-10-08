He said the president will get 52% of the total votes cast in the December 7 polls.

Basing his prediction on spiritual foresight, he said God revealed to him that Nana Addo will win.

He also disclosed that the gap between the incumbent Akufo-Addo and John Mahama will be so wide that the NDC flagbearer will not consider contesting the result.

“When it comes to the spiritual realm, the man is still on the seat. God’s hand has not shifted. If the hand of God shifts a day to the elections I will come out and say it. As I speak to you in the spiritual realm, Akufo-Addo is still on the seat. I see 52% for Akufo-Addo. The other candidates will share the rest.

“People say that it will end up in court, I want to say that nothing will happen. The gap will be big. No violence will also happen.”

“There will be few issues but not full-blown violence. It will be a very peaceful election. God will send angels to be part of this election. There is no bloodshed in the atmosphere”.

Nana Addo with a nurse

He reasons that God is concerned with how his people are governed and is interested in who rules them.

“Those who say God is not interested in politics are very ignorant. God is interested in the affairs of men. If he wasn’t interested then he is not God. God works from Heaven into time. He is part of human life. The voice of the people is God so if the majority of people call on God, he will intervene”, he said.

He noted that God is extremely impressed with the policies of the Akufo-Addo government and will reward him with another four years.