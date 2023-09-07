Alan Kyerematen is behaving like a pampered child — Political analyst

In a press statement, Alan said he took the decision due to the incidents that happened during the super delegates elections that took place on August 26, 2023.

Prof. Osei Bobie, reacting to Alan withdrawing from the race said the political decision of the former Trades Minister indicates he does not have what it takes to engage in politics in Ghana.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he said "He [Alan] is doing politics like a pampered child. In Ghanaian politics, if you study history, what hasn't been said about J.J. Rawlings? Even when J.J. pleaded innocent of murderous crimes, we still blamed him, saying, 'You were the leader in charge, and so you are guilty', yet he made it. From the little I've learned, I'll advise any politician seeking my advice to find a key message to rely on, and no matter the pressure, you will go through."

Alan Kyerematen Pulse Ghana

"Over the years, Alan has employed offensive speakers as his campaigners. The character of his followers contradicts his peaceful character. Their utterances are contradictory, and it seems he is unable to control them. He’s either unaware of this reality or unable to control it, but as a leader, you must be able to control your followers. I do not wish to speak for any one candidate, but Bawumia addresses his followers directly and charges them to only employ peaceful measures. Hardly do you hear Alan addressing his followers," he added.

Meanwhile, the NPP has expressed sadness at the withdrawal of Alan Kyeremanten from the 2024 flagbearer contest.

According to the party, it noted with regret the statement from the former Minister of Trade and Industry on his pullout from the contest.