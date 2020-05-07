His comments come at the back of the NDC suspending Allotey Jacobs as a member of the party.

The party in a statement revoked the membership status of Allotey Jacobs citing reasons that he has persistently exhibited "anti-party conduct".

The decision was taken after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and has referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.

Yayra Koku reacting to the suspension of the former NDC Central Regional Chairman said he's happy adding that "give him [Allotey Jacobs] food, and he will forget the owner. "

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "Allotey Jacob is like a hungry "dog" who is loyal to anyone ready to give him food. Give him food, and he will forget the owner.

"I'm happy about this."

However, Allotey Jacobs has fired back at his saboteurs stating they can't ruin his life with their pull-him-down syndrome.

According to him, there is a strong supernatural force behind him and no attempts to cause his downfall, particularly in the political realm, will succeed.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs sent a strong warning to his opponents and enemies to stop pursuing him because "where God has positioned me in life is not my making".

"The truth is that nothing surpasses God. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the God of Ishmael; He's one God nothing surpasses Him. The faceless, the boneless, the shapeless God; He who says and it is done is the one I serve. I love God... to all my opponents and enemies, the truth is that don't blame Allotey Jacobs. Blame God... it is by His grace and His mercy that I've been where I am," he said.