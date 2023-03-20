ADVERTISEMENT
Anthony Akoto Osei: Former Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation dead

Evans Effah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost one of its stalwarts, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

Dr. Anthony Akoto-Osei
Dr. Anthony Akoto-Osei

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo Constituency of the Ashanti Region died at age 64.

According to JoyNews sources, he died on Monday, March 20, 2023 after he has been unwell for sometime now

He was a former Minister of state at the Finance Ministry under President Kufuor’s regime.

The late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei was a banker and politician.

He served as a lawmaker for five terms.

He obtained a PhD from Howard University in 1987.

