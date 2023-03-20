The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo Constituency of the Ashanti Region died at age 64.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anthony Akoto Osei: Former Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation dead
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost one of its stalwarts, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.
Recommended articles
According to JoyNews sources, he died on Monday, March 20, 2023 after he has been unwell for sometime now
He was a former Minister of state at the Finance Ministry under President Kufuor’s regime.
The late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei was a banker and politician.
ADVERTISEMENT
He served as a lawmaker for five terms.
He obtained a PhD from Howard University in 1987.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh