In a statement issued, the Minority Chief Whip said he was sorry for any harm done to the image and reputation of the Justices and the judiciary.

He noted that not naming any judge “may have had the effect of scandalizing the judiciary in its entirety.”

“This unintended consequence is deeply regretted,” the NDC MP said in his statement.

“Based upon good counsel, I have also decided to let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public commentary on the matter which, as I have indicated, was originally reported to me by a female colleague, Parliamentarian,” he added.

The lawmaker further urged the general public and the media to respect his retraction and apology.

“It is my fervent prayer that the existing historic cordial relations between the legislature and the judiciary will not be affected by this incident but will continue to grow in the interest of the country,” the statement concluded.

Mr. Muntaka in an interview with Joy News on January 10, 2021 alleged that a Supreme Court judge attempted to bribe a colleague legislator to vote for Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye as the Speaker as against the NDC’s Alban Bagbin.

“Shamefully, a Supreme Court judge called a lady colleague telling her what they will give her, if she votes for Prof Mike Oquaye. He told her that they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for free for the next four years.

“So we [NDC] are going to look into it. We will look at the time he made those calls,” he told JoyNews.

The claims by the MP received mixed reaction from the public with the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah assuring he will investigate the alleged bribe by a Justice of the apex court.