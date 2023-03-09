Refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to civilians - Mahama to soldiers

“I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman. Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved and grieving family, and the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces,” the former President said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Mahama also prayed the military to refrain from taking the laws into their hands to allow due process to work. He further urged the soldiers to refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to the civilians, adding that there are many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime.

The former president also advised the military to exercise restraint.

“As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force. However, I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act. There are obviously many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime. The military must, therefore, refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them,” Mr. Mahama noted.

He however, called on the government to step in to address the situation between Ashaiman residents and GAF and thus called for compensation for all persons affected.

“I also sympathise with the victims of the torture in Ashaiman as a result of this unfolding death of a serving soldier. I pray we find peace and harmony in our dear country, as the government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces; including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected,” the former president’s statement noted.

Military personnel stormed Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn March 7, 2023, with helicopters and armoured vehicles, to torture civilians following the murder of a military officer, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, who was allegedly stabbed in the town on Saturday, March 4, 2023.