Asiedu Nketia orders NDC MPs to stay away from parliament until after elections

In a 5-2 majority decision on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, the court ruled that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s interpretation of Articles 97(1) (g) and (h) of the Constitution was unconstitutional.

In the wake of the ruling, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin addressed the media, calling on the Speaker to reverse his 17th October declaration that the Agona West, Suhhum, Amenfi Central, and Fomena seats were vacant, and to restore his side’s position as the “rightful majority caucus.”

However, addressing party supporters at Asasetre in the Ellembelle constituency of the Western Region, Asiedu Nketia urged NDC MPs to stand firm and reject any emergency recall over the next three weeks.

“No NDC MP should attend any parliamentary sitting; there is no urgent business that requires a recall. They are trying to loot the country one last time with just three weeks to the election. We won’t pay them any attention, not today, not tomorrow. Judges can make the rulings they want, but Parliament will follow its own laws,” he declared.

Asiedu Nketia emphasised the vital role of Parliament in Ghana’s democracy and rallied citizens to protect the independence of the legislature.

“Parliament is the heart of democracy in Ghana. That’s why every citizen who cares about this country must stand up to protect it. We’ve fought long and hard for a strong Parliament and for democracy, and we won’t let one person come along and weaken or undermine it.”

He also urged NDC supporters to turn out in force to vote for the party’s parliamentary candidates in all 276 constituencies in the upcoming election, ensuring that the NDC secures a majority in the next Parliament.

