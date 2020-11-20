The maverick MP Kennedy Agyapong stated that he was privy to some documents revealing questionable details on Martin Amidu's health status.

In an interview on Net 2 TV on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, he accused Martin Amidu of having a medical problem for which reason he should not have been appointed as Special Prosecutor in the first place.

He said Ayariga intended to use the information against Amidu during his vetting by parliament but did not.

He added that the Presidential of the NDC, John Mahama intervened and stopped Ayariga.

"Martin Amidu thinks he's a 'tin god'. He should bring his medical records from Germany, I dare him. Bring your medical records from Germany to determine if you’re normal," the MP Agyapong dared.

"Ayariga was going to take him on to produce his medical records and explain why he went to Germany [but] Mahama told him to stop. Don't raise this question at the Appointment Committee. Mahama advised them not to raise that issue [about] the medical records and it was never brought up because they knew that one [day] this will happen," he added.

But Martin Amidu wants Kennedy Agyapong's assertions taken with a pinch of salt as the allegation is coming from "a person who has lost all credibility as far as truth is concerned."

"Kennedy Agyapong is known in Ghana as somebody who spews lies at any person of integrity who tries to fight corruption so I am not surprised that he will stoop so low," he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

He added that he had never stepped foot in Germany, let alone to visit a medical facility there, and dared Kennedy Agyapong to produce the said medical records.

"He says he has documents on me having gone for medical treatment in Germany, he should produce them. Because my passports are available. I have not been to Germany, Indeed, I don't know Germany, let alone go for medical treatment," Amidu said.

However, the Bawku Central MP, Ayariga denied being the source of such information.

"Let me just put on record that I don’t have any medical records of him [Amidu] being in Germany for treatment. My honourable colleague [Kennedy Agyapong], definitely we meet in parliament, we have conversations and during the period of my investigation, and the way Martin himself was in the media about it, a lot of people were sympathetic and met me in the chamber and often had conversations with me about the case. I don’t recall having a discussion with Hon. Kennedy in which I made revelations about medical conditions and treatment in Germany. I will plead that I should be left out of the conversation," he told Accra-based Citi FM.