Bawumia hasn’t considered a running mate yet – Sammi Awuku

Evans Annang

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has debunked assertions that the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised running mate slots to some people.

Bawumia
Bawumia

He said the campaign team of the Vice President has never such a role with anyone in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM in Accra, he emphasized that Dr. Bawumia is focused on the upcoming November 4 elections and has refrained from mentioning a running mate throughout his political journey.

"I can also speak with authority that, at no point in time have we spoken about a running mate matter, never, at the campaign level, whether private or public, official or unofficial. We are now waiting for November 4, so how do you discuss a running mate when you don't know your fate?" he said.

He further elaborated that the decision to select a running mate, as per the party's constitution, is a matter that comes into consideration only after Dr. Bawumia secures the position of the flagbearer.

Sammi Awuku
Sammi Awuku Pulse Ghana

He stated that in consultation with the national council, both the candidate and the council will deliberate on the choice of a running mate.

Bawumia will contest for the flagbearer slot along with three other contenders, including Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addia-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the leader of the party.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
