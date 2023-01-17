Bawumia turns funeral to rally grounds as fans enthusiastically mob him

This unconventional nature appears to be paying dividends in more ways than one for Bawumia. At a point where the country is facing numerous challenges and politicians remain unpopular, Bawumia appears to buck this trend.

Over the weekend, the Vice President managed to unwittingly turn a funeral into a rally ground as he was mobbed unendingly by attendees at the funeral of the late mother of Dr Dominic Eduah.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation held the final funeral rites for his late mother at Ajumako in the Central Region.

The Veep appeared at the funeral with some other NPP members, but the crowd visibly went wild when his presence was announced.

He was unendingly mobbed by excited funeral attendees as the program was temporarily turned into a rally ground.

Samira Bawumia, who was in the company of her husband, also received tons of cheers.

The cheering throng signalled approval of Dr Bawumia’s expected Presidential bid.

Dr Bawumia has become accustomed to cheering crowds of late.

A few weeks ago, Bawumia was similarly hailed by the cheering masses in Tamale after single-handedlyfunding the renovation of Tamale’s Central Mosque.

Bawumia handed over the completed project to the leadership of the mosque including the Regional Chief Imam, Shaykh Abdul Salam.

During the ceremony, the leadership of the mosque expressed gratitude to the Veep over his selfless act whilst the gathered masses hailed him as a hero.

Bawumia is expected to run for the NPP flagbearer position although he is yet to formally announce his intentions.

He is expected to face stiff competition from former Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong and others.