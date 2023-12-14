Bill board space owner visits Pulse; has no idea who put up banner to counter Receipts Guy

The unhappy owner of the billboard space claimed that nobody had reached out to him for his ad slot, adding that whoever mounted the banner with a photo from Pulse.com.gh took down a banner of his client, he and wanted it back.

He then instructed his workers to take down the banner as no permission was sought or payment done. Further investigation showed that one ‘Michael’ was responsible for mounting the bill board.

On Thursday morning, Ghanaian lawyer Kow Essuman made a post on X (formerly Twitter) with three photos having different headlines from Ghanaian media publications. The first one from Pulse read ‘I am not a magician to put money in your pockets - Mahama’, the second from Peace FM Online read ‘No Chalk In Public Schools’ with the third from Ghana Web reading ‘Ghanaians complain too much - Mahama’.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his caption for the post, Essuman wrote:

“Ebi like @receiptsguy, you get competition oh. Knock, knock! @FelixKwakyeOfo1, please tell your boss that he has to give Receipts Guy more money oh.”

@receiptsguy's bill boards with old Tweets from Ghana’s vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2016 elections intend to make him unpopular as he seeks to become President on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

The campaign has generated conversations both online and offline with ruling government accusing the opposition NDC to be behind the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions from the bill boards that surfaced on Thursday morning around some quotes and issues during former President Mahama’s tenure, however, received backlash with Ghanaians asking why government would spend on such campaigns rather than fixing the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana will go to the polls to elect the next president in December 2024. Former president John Dramani Mahama is the flagbearer of the largest opposion party, the NDC (National Democratic Congress) with current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia being the flagbearer of the ruling government, the NPP (New Patriotic Party).