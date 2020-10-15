Addressing the media on enhanced security for MPs, Ambrose Dery said: "What we have proposed that between now and end of the year we are going to provide additional 200 police personnel to be part of the parliamentary protection unit, making it, therefore, attain the status of a Divisional Police Command that will take care of MPs as bodyguards.

"But we ideally have to get to where we should get to – this subsequently, we should have 800 police added so that each MP will also have security at home in the day and night. The judges do have that. Ministers do have that too."

The decision by the government followed the gruesome murder of the MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, which triggered the debate for enhanced security and protection for MPs.

But A-Plus reacting to news described politicians as "wicked people who "don't care" about the ordinary Ghanaian.

He said it was time politicians sought the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian and stopped being selfish.

Speaking on Accra-based Class FM, he said "The problem that this country has, the problem that the politician has is that they are very wicked people...They don't care about the people."

He said if the politicians ensured the safety of every Ghanaian, they would not need to call for protection from bodyguards.

"Who wants to kill the king of Dubai? The king of Dubai drives himself around town; who wants to kill him?" he asked, adding that "If he attempts to commit suicide, the people won’t allow him to die because he has taken good care of them; because he has built a country for them, the people love him, the people want him to live long, they pray for him."

He wondered: "Who is praying for any Ghanaian politician?"

In his view, the utterances and posturing of politicians are rousing the anger of the ordinary citizens and warned that things could get to a head if they do not amend their ways.

"You were in this country when parliamentarians took a double salary. Were they charged?

"They were not but the Deputy Speaker of Parliament proposed that when people engage in galamsey, they should be shot on sight.

"You think people are not watching? The people are angry. And good people, good politicians, must start speaking against things like this: that; ‘listen, let’s make this country better for everybody," he added.

"…When the people rise up, it won't be NDC against NPP, it will be the people against the politicians and the ear that does not listen will follow the head when it is chopped off.

"So, the good politicians in this country who care about the people must not be like the ear that will be chopped off with the head," A-Plus advised.