Charles Bissue is the best to succeed Joe Ghartey in Essikado as MP — NPP delegate

One of the delegates, Deborah Egyir, who is the Kojokrom-Nkansah Polling Station’s NPP Women’s Organiser, explained, "Our decision to pick forms for Charles Bissue to contest was borne out of his compassion for humanity, empathy, and love."

"He [Bissue] is passionate about our well-being and that of Esikado-Ketan Constituency. So we picked the forms to let him know that we will assure him victory at the primaries and the parliamentary election come 2024," she stated.