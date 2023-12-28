ADVERTISEMENT
Charles Bissue is the best to succeed Joe Ghartey in Essikado as MP — NPP delegate

Emmanuel Tornyi

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Essikado-Ketan constituency of the Western Region have maintained that Charles Bissue, a former Regional Secretary of the party, is the right man to succeed Joe Ghartey as the next Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan.

NPP's Charles Bissue
The delegates, together with some market queens in the constituency, therefore picked a nomination form for Charles Bissue to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the constituency in January next year.

One of the delegates, Deborah Egyir, who is the Kojokrom-Nkansah Polling Station’s NPP Women’s Organiser, explained, "Our decision to pick forms for Charles Bissue to contest was borne out of his compassion for humanity, empathy, and love."

"He [Bissue] is passionate about our well-being and that of Esikado-Ketan Constituency. So we picked the forms to let him know that we will assure him victory at the primaries and the parliamentary election come 2024," she stated.

The market queens, traders, and some polling station executives, as well as party faithfuls at the constituency, managed to pay the fee of GH¢3,000 for the forms.

