She reported to Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Her appointment was confirmed by a Presidential Decree issued by the President of Afghanistan, HE Ashraf Ghani.

She will be joined by a team of other UN-appointed election experts from around the world to provide much needed technical support, capacity building and electoral best practice advice to the Election Complaints Commission and the Independent Electoral Commission charged with delivering a peaceful democratic process and credible elections.

She has extensive legal credentials and electoral management experience, making her well-placed to take on this challenging role, which is critical to successful, free and fair democratic elections in Afghanistan.