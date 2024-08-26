Check out how Ghanaians reacted to Bawumia’s press engagement on social media

Dr Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming elections, addressed various national issues, including his limited role as Vice President and his vision for tax reforms.
Following Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's recent press engagement, Ghanaians took to social media platforms to express their reactions to his remarks.
His comments sparked a wide range of opinions among citizens, with some supporting his explanations and proposed initiatives, while others criticised his responses and questioned his track record.
The social media buzz highlighted the diverse public sentiment surrounding his leadership and political aspirations.
Check out some of the reactions below: