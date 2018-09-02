Pulse.com.gh logo
Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairman


Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, Chief of Tugu-Yapala in the Dagbon Traditional Area, beat his main challenger Godfred A. Wumbei, the outgoing regional Organizer by 96 votes.

Chief, 80, has been elected as the Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The commercial farmer is said to have participated in two previous regional elections of the party but lost on all occassions.

Sources in the NDC say he is the political godfather of the Minority Leader of Parliament and Tamale South NDC Legislator, Haruna Iddrisu.

A former District Chief Executive for Central Gonja, Sualisu Be-Awuribe won the regional Secretary position while Abdullah A. Baba Zee was elected the organiser.

Hajia Nafisah Alhasssan, emerged as the Women’s Organizer and Alhaji Inusah Mahama won the Youth Organizer position.

The Treasurer position went to Kassim Bakari Ali.

Abdul Mumin Alhassan Fuseini was retained as the regional Communication’s Director.

