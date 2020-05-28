The LPG Presidential aspirant said accidents kill more Ghanaians than the novel coronavirus therefore the EC can compile a new register.

Akpaloo, who also doubles as the convener of the Coalition of 13 political parties in support of the compilation of a new voters register says it is fully convinced after an Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 that the Electoral Commission could easily proceed with the compilation of a new electoral roll for the upcoming 2020 general election in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic without increasing the risk of any further spread of the virus across the country.

"The fact that cases are rising doesn’t mean we are dying...If you have taken time to look at the number of times accidents on our roads have taken most of our people away then you will not be talking about COVID-19 because one accident can take away about 30 people or 40 people and from March to this time, how many people have passed away because of COVID-19?"

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

"Only 34. If you go in there and then you check properly, you’ll see that most of them, they had their own ailment so please me I’m not here to be afraid of COVID-19. COVID-19 should not stop me and should not stop you from moving forward in life. I mean why are we scared? That is why the EC is promising that they are going to make sure we follow the social distance protocols,” Mr Akpaloo told Class News.

In spite of over 7000 recorded cases of infection in Ghana the EC says it will commence the new registration in June.

The decision has sparked fears that the 40-day exercise to register over 17 million eligible voters could compromise social distancing rules but the coalition of political parties for the new register says all related concerns were adequately tackled during the IPAC meeting