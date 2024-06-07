Court remands suspect in Ofaakor EC office stabbing incident

Police arrested the suspect during the disturbance which ensued on the dawn of Sunday 2nd June 2024 at about 5am over queuing before the commencement of the day’s activities at the EC leading to the stabbing of Mr Koomson.
An Accra High Court on Thursday 6th June 2024 remanded into Police custody suspect Usman Haruna who is alleged to have stabbed one Ato Koomson during a scuffle at the office of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region.
The suspect is to reappear before court on 19th June 2024