Justice Charles Gyamfi Dankwah ruled that not only was the suit, filed by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, improperly served on the MP but also the bailiff who did the purported serving of the writ, was not a legitimate staff of the judiciary.
Court throws out Kusi Boateng’s contempt suit against Ablakwa
An Accra High Court has dismissed the contempt charge filed against North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa by Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.
The court further noted that the evidence presented by the plaintiff, is also fraught with inconsistencies.
Rev Kusi Boateng filed the contempt case after Mr Ablakwa was captured in a video kicking a writ filed against him by the man of the gospel.
The court, however, said on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 ruled that bailiff who served the contempt writ was not a certified staff of the judicial service.
In 2021, the Chief Justice gave a directive that only certified bailiffs can serve writs.
Also, the judge said the right processes should have been followed in serving Mr Ablakwa, since the lawmaker had claimed he was on his way to parliament when the attempt to serve him was made.
The judge also said the applicant did not prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.
The court awarded a cost of ¢10,000 against Rev Kusi Boateng.
