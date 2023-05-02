Court throws out Kusi Boateng’s contempt suit against Ablakwa

The court further noted that the evidence presented by the plaintiff, is also fraught with inconsistencies.

Rev Kusi Boateng filed the contempt case after Mr Ablakwa was captured in a video kicking a writ filed against him by the man of the gospel.

The court, however, said on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 ruled that bailiff who served the contempt writ was not a certified staff of the judicial service.

In 2021, the Chief Justice gave a directive that only certified bailiffs can serve writs.

Also, the judge said the right processes should have been followed in serving Mr Ablakwa, since the lawmaker had claimed he was on his way to parliament when the attempt to serve him was made.

The judge also said the applicant did not prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.