The lawmaker revealed that over twenty members of the Minority were infected by COVID-19 and some were in treatment centres recovering when Parliament approved the three nominees, thus, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for Information, Mavis Hawa Koomson for Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Food and Agriculture.

According to him, "A number of our members thought we had the power to reject them. After 6th and 7th when we engaged in that fracas and the Soldiers came in, we all came to the middle of the chamber to sing and after what we did, 23 of our members got COVID.

"So before we were going into the chamber, me as a whip I reported that I didn’t have seven of my members, till now some of my members are at the COVID centre. Did we really have what it takes to do what people expected us to do? We didn't."

His reactions come after the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi accused him [Muntaka], the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu of betraying the party when Parliament approved the ministers who were being challenged by the NDC MPs.

Sammy Gyamfi in a statement said the leaders "brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest", adding: "And we must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us.

"The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks."

He stated that it is time for members of the party "to insist on the right changes in the leadership of the NDC group in Parliament or forget about them completely."