COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war brought the world's economy to a halt – Bawumia

Despite inheriting challenges from the previous administration, the Akufo-Addo government successfully stabilized the economy, but these efforts were hindered by the adverse effects of the pandemic and war on economic indicators.
The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized the undeniable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on global economies, including Ghana.
Speaking at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium, the venue for the address on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, as he outlines his vision ahead of the general elections, Bawumia said notwithstanding the difficulties "we inherited, we had to get on with …we have to among other things fix dimsor, National Health Insurance, clear the arrears, make education free and accessible."
"Between 2017 and 2019, all the indicators, economic growth, industry growth, fiscal deficits, and exchange rate were all moving in the right direction.
"In 2020 and 2022 we experienced several challenges triggered by the pandemic which brought the world to a halt," he added.
