The nominations will also include national positions like the chairman, national vice-chairperson, treasurer, general secretary.

A statement signed by the acting Deputy General Secretary of the CPP, Mr J. B. Daniels said at an emergency meeting of the Central Committee of the CPP on February 4, 2020, it was also decided that the party’s National Delegates Congress be postponed from March 8 to March 28, 2020 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

READ ALSO: Zipline's blood drone crashes in Dawu

It said the congress would be preceded by a National Executive Council meeting on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Kumasi.

It said for those seeking to be presidential aspirants, they would be required to pay GH¢170,000, while national chair and leader aspirants would be required to pay GH¢70,000 as filing feelings.

Samia Nkrumah, Former National Chairperson of CPP

Aspirants for the positions of national vice-chair, treasurer and general secretary, it said, would pay GH¢50,000 as filing fees.

The statement said aspirants for national organizers would pay GH¢30,000, while those seeking the position of women organizer and youth organizer would be required to pay GH¢20,000 as filing fees.

The other positions are national organizers, women organizers, and youth organizer aspirants.