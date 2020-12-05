This comes as the day marks the end of all campaign activities across the country paving way for electorates to prepare to vote on Monday.

The political parties are now in the home stretch as they go all out to convince electorates to vote for them.

There will be tours, walks, rallies, door-to-door campaigns as well as other campaign strategies put to test in order to win votes.

Both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ex-President John Dramni Mahama are expected to end their campaign in Accra.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has urged the public to check for their names in the final published voters’ register.

The Commission has provided three ways to access this information. In total, 17,027,641 electorates are eligible to exercise their franchise during the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.